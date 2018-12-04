This is why Prince George and Princess Charlotte didn't attend the Cambridges' Christmas party for RAF families More than 200 wives, husbands, children and parents of military personnel attended the event

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed their caring sides on Tuesday when they threw a spectacular Christmas party for the families of RAF personnel who are facing Christmas with their loved ones away on duty. Over 200 wives, husbands, children and parents of service men and women enjoyed two days of activities at Kensington Palace including chocolate truffle making, Christmas card decorating and party games. They were also entertained by musicians from the Honourable Artillery Company, who played Christmas carols.

As an ex-RAF family, the cause is close to the Cambridges' hearts

Kate and William were in their element as they joined in with the activities and mingled with families – Kate even briefly joined in with a snowball fight before thinking better of it. However, two guests were notably absent from the festivities: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The little royals usually put on an adorable display at similar events, such as when they joined their parents for a garden party for military families during their official tour of Canada, so guests may well have been looking forward to meeting the cute twosome.

However, William revealed that bringing the children along to every official engagement can prove just too much of a handful for the busy working parents. One woman asked the father of three why he had not brought his own children to the party. As he crouched down making truffles with RAF children, he replied: "Because I can't do this and look after the children."

Kate used the event to reflect on her time as a military wife when William was still serving in the RAF. She told the families: "Not only are we grateful for you coming here to join our party, but also for the sacrifices you make on a daily basis on behalf of the nation. As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves home to do the job they’ve trained for."

