The festivities are held at the Queen's country home Sandringham Estate

Christmas is a very important time for the Queen and her family. The British royals tend to travel to Norfolk and stay at Sandringham House for the festivities. Traditionally, the Queen and Prince Philip retreat to the country the week before Christmas, around 21 December, to prepare for the big family reunion. While the family are welcomed to Sandringham House, Prince William and Kate usually stay in their own residence, Anmer Hall. On Christmas Eve, the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren put the finishing touches to the 20ft Christmas tree in the White Drawing Room.

For the royals who stay over at Sandringham, they will awake on Christmas Day to find stockings filled with small gifts and fruit at the foot of their beds. A full English breakfast is served, before everyone attends the traditional church service at St Mary's Magdalene. Watch the video below to find out more…

