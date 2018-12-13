Relive the spectacular royal weddings of 2018 – watch video What a joyous year for the royal family!

It's been a year of joy for the British royal family. Not only has the Queen welcomed the birth of her two great-grandchildren Prince Louis and Lena Tindall, but the family has also witnessed two spectacular royal weddings. In May, Meghan Markle officially joined The Firm when she said "I do" to Prince Harry. Five months later, Princess Eugenie walked down the same aisle of St George's Chapel to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank. Watch our video below for some of the royal wedding highlights…

