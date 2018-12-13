A look at proud royal grandparents with their little ones – video Can you guess which couple have the most grandchildren?

Two thousand and eighteen was a momentous year for Prince Charles. Not only did he celebrate his milestone 70th birthday, but the future King also became a proud grandfather for the third time. He welcomed baby Prince Louis into the fold and it sounds like the pair are already bonding beautifully! Looking across the pond to other royal families, did you know that King Albert and Queen Paola of Belgium have 12 grandchildren and that Queen Margrethe of Denmark is the proud grandma of eight? Let's take a look at the royals with the youngest members of their family…

