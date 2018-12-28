WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 highlights What was your favourite Harry and Meghan moment of the year?

What a year it has been for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! From getting married in a stunning ceremony in St George's Chapel to announcing that they are expecting their first child together, 2018 is certainly not one they'll forget anytime soon! The couple also enjoyed chatting at a Royal Foundation forum with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, attending their first Trooping the Colour together, and going on a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga for an unforgettable trip. The year was also hugely exciting for Meghan's solo projects, as she promoted her community cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, in which she collaborated with the women of Hubb Community Kitchen. Watch the video below to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's highlights over the years...

READ: Meghan Markle's maternity wardrobe: Her best looks so far