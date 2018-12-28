﻿
WATCH: Kate Middleton's best fashion moments of 2018

Which look was your favourite?

Hollie Richardson
It's been another stylish year for the Duchess of Cambridge, who can always be counted on for gorgeous gowns, covetable coats and must-have headbands. The Duchess started the year with practical but pretty maternity wear, and she looked sensational wearing a green Jenny Packham gown just weeks before giving birth to little Prince George. Her polka-dot Wimbledon dress and beautiful Alexander McQueen gown that she wore to meet the Norwegian royals are also firm favourites. From recycled high-street dresses to diamond accessories, Kate has really mixed it up this year - and we salute her for it! Take a look at some of her best sartorial moments of 2018...

