Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live at the Endeavour Fund Awards: Video See the Duke and Duchess present awards at the event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join forces at the 2019 Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday evening. Prince Harry and Meghan will celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the year, and will each present awards during the ceremony. Watch as the Duke and Duchess arrive at the special event, and see all the action take place on our live stream video below.

Scroll down for video: