The red carpet was rolled out on Sunday night as Hollywood's finest including Bradley Cooper and Olivia Colman walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall. But the guests of honour at the 2019 BAFTA Awards were undoubtedly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William, who is President of BAFTA, and his wife Kate were greeted by whoops and applause as fans waited in the cold to see them. The loud cheering was a stark contrast to the hush that descended upon the auditorium as William and Kate took their seats inside the venue. "Let's sit quickly," the Duke quipped, while Kate replied: "It's so quiet." Watch their arrival in the video below…

