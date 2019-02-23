Why didn't Meghan Markle walk the red carpet with Prince Harry in Morocco? There's an explanation...

Fans eagerly awaited (for an extra two hours thanks to the delay of their commercial Air Maroc flight!) a first glimpse of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on Saturday night as their three-day tour of Morocco began at Casablanca airport. But no sooner had video footage (see below) of the much-anticipated moment surfaced, than the questions began. Many wondered - understandably - why the usually inseparable Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not walk hand in hand, and why Harry walked the red carpet while Meghan stood slightly behind him and to the side, off the edge of the carpet.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's arrival here

There's a very good reason! It was Prince Harry's duty to inspect the guards of honour from the Auxiliary Forces, dressed in their pristine white uniforms and formed in two rows to the side of the red carpet. Heavily pregnant Meghan was not required for this, so walked behind her husband as he looked over the troops who had been patiently waiting for over an hour.

