All the details you might have missed from Prince Harry and Meghan's tour of Morocco – video An in-depth look into the royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown no signs of slowing down as they prepare to become parents this spring. Last month, Harry and Meghan spent three days in Morocco, visiting the capital Rabat, Casablanca and the small town of Asni. HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash joined the couple on their whistle-stop tour and in our new in-depth video, Emily takes us behind the scenes from one busy engagement to the next. Watch our video below to see all the details you might have missed, from Meghan getting a henna tattoo to the couple's glamorous date night in Rabat…

Loading the player...

MORE: The incredible lengths Kate and Meghan's staff go to when packing for a royal tour

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.