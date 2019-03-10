Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby will have this in common with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Queen We can't wait for the royal baby to be born!

It's not long to go before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome their first baby – and we can't wait! Mum-to-be Meghan has previously revealed that her baby is due "late April, early May" meaning that they will share a birthday close to cousins Princess Charlotte – who was born on 2 May, and Prince Louis, who will be celebrating his first birthday on 23 April. The royal baby will therefore have the same star sign – Taurus – as Charlotte and Louis, as well as their great-grandmother, the Queen, who was born on 21 April. Taurus birthdays fall from 21 April to 21 May, with character traits including being reliable, ambitious and loyal.

There is going to be another Taurus in the royal family

Harry and Meghan have both expressed their excitement at welcoming their first child, and have both shown what naturals they are with babies and young people. Both are godparents to a number of their friend's children, and are also aunt and uncle to Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In February, Meghan enjoyed a star-studded baby shower in New York to celebrate the near arrival of her baby, which was attended by the likes of Amal Clooney and her best friend Jessica Mulroney. Fans have since been convinced that the baby will be a girl, after photos posted from the event revealed that guests tucked into cakes alongside a pink pot of sugared almonds.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are both a Taurus

Bets on the couple having a girl were also suspended at the beginning of January. Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “We haven’t seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl. So much so that we’ve had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time."

The royal baby will spend their early years living in Windsor, with Harry and Meghan set to move to Frogmore Cottage in the next few weeks. It was announced in November that Harry and Meghan would relocate to Windsor rather than stay at Kensington Palace as originally expected. Frogmore Cottage has since been undergoing extensive renovation works that have been overseen by the couple, including having a £50,000 green energy unit installed, and reportedly creating an eco-friendly nursery for their firstborn.

