The Queen and Kate's FIRST solo outing- LIVE BLOG
Find out about today's events as they happen...
The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking their first ever solo engagement together - and we will be watching with all of the latest updates from their exciting visit! The pair will visit King's College London on Tuesday to reopen the newly renovated Bush House, the latest education and learning facilities on the Strand Campus. Although the Queen and Kate have of course attended many events together alongside other members of the royal family, we're excited to see them pair up for this special occasion! This will not be the Queen's first visit to King's College, as she is a patron and has previously visited the campus back in 2002 and 2012 - and so will be able to show her granddaughter-in-law the ropes! Whilst touring the new facilities, they will view the robotics demonstration and visit a virtual trading floor, meeting students from the Entrepreneurship Institute. The Queen will also unveil a plaque to formally open Bush House.
Later, Kate will visit the Foundling Museum to learn how art is a key tool for vulnerable and marginalised young people to engage with society. The museum explains the story of the Foundling Hospital, which is the UK's first children's charity and public art gallery. See below for our live blog, keeping you up to date with the Queen and Kate's FIRST solo outing...
The Queen and Kate were given flowers as they left King's College London- a beautiful touch!
Kate styled her Catherine Walker dress with a black waist belt, a black fascinator and black high heels by Gianvito Rossi.
The pair were in sync when greeting well-wishers!
Well-wishers were ready to greet the pair at King's College on arrival! A fantastic sea of smiling faces are captured in this picture..
The Queen is wearing a Stewart Parvin Old Rose cashmere coat and a silk dress, completing the outfit with a Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat and a pink sapphire and diamond brooch. We love the beautiful bubblegum pink shade!
Later today, Kate will visit the Founding Museum to learn how art is a key tool for vulnerable and marginalised young individuals in society.
Kate opts for a grey Catherine Walker coat dress, with her luscious locks looking as beautiful as ever!
The Lord-Liteutenant of Greater London, Sir Kenneth Olisa, greets the Queen and Kate upon arrival!
Pretty in Pink!
The Queen looks lovely in a pink coat, adding a pop of colour to this bleak day...
The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge have arrived- see the moment BELOW: