The Queen and Kate's FIRST solo outing- LIVE BLOG

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking their first ever solo engagement together - and we will be watching with all of the latest updates from their exciting visit! The pair will visit King's College London on Tuesday to reopen the newly renovated Bush House, the latest education and learning facilities on the Strand Campus. Although the Queen and Kate have of course attended many events together alongside other members of the royal family, we're excited to see them pair up for this special occasion! This will not be the Queen's first visit to King's College, as she is a patron and has previously visited the campus back in 2002 and 2012 - and so will be able to show her granddaughter-in-law the ropes! Whilst touring the new facilities, they will view the robotics demonstration and visit a virtual trading floor, meeting students from the Entrepreneurship Institute. The Queen will also unveil a plaque to formally open Bush House.

Later, Kate will visit the Foundling Museum to learn how art is a key tool for vulnerable and marginalised young people to engage with society. The museum explains the story of the Foundling Hospital, which is the UK's first children's charity and public art gallery. See below for our live blog, keeping you up to date with the Queen and Kate's FIRST solo outing...

