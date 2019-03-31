Royal baby: where will Prince Harry and Meghan's child be in the line of succession? Watch the video below

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. And as soon as their little one is born, the line of succession to the British throne will change. Harry and Meghan's baby will become seventh-in-line to the throne, knocking Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and other royals lower down the pecking order. Watch our video below to see where the royal baby will fit into the line of succession.

Scroll down for video.

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.