Video: which royal has spent the most days working this year? You might be surprised!

We are four months into 2019, but how many of those days have members of the royal family spent working? Watch the video below to see who the most hard-working royal is – and you might be surprised! Is it the Queen, who in her 92nd year still carries out engagements around the UK? Or is it her son Prince Charles, future King and heir to the throne? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been committed to their roles, despite the imminent birth of their first child, while Princess Anne has been quietly attending scores of public engagements. Watch the video below to see how many days the most senior members of the royal family have worked…

Scroll down for video

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.