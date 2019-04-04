Quiz: Test your royal baby knowledge! Think you have what it takes to get full marks on our royal baby quiz?

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first bundle of joy arriving any week now, we have become seriously nostalgic about all of the times the royal family have welcomed a new little one into their midst. The arrival of a royal baby is a special time, and not just for the monarchy - we all can't wait to be introduced to the new baby either! As such, we have put a quiz together on all things royal baby to test out your memory. From middle names to godparents, put your royal bambino knowledge to the test here...

QUIZ: Can you guess the royal baby?