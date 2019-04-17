Prince Harry and Princess Diana taking part in sports day is the cutest video you'll watch today Go Harry go!

He's known to be competitive with his big brother Prince William, but even as a child Prince Harry showed his ambitious streak. Footage from June 1991 shows the little boy taking part in his school sports day – and it's simply adorable! Harry, who was six at the time, had a go in the running race but despite trying his best, he didn't finish first. The royal then had an attempt at the sack race – how did he do? Watch the video below to find out, plus, don't miss Princess Diana enthusiastically taking part in the mums' race.

