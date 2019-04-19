Watch baby Prince Harry make an early appearance on Buckingham Palace balcony – video Harry was only a few months old

As royal fans wait for Baby Sussex to arrive, we're taking a look back to when the Duke of Sussex was an adorable little tot himself. Prince Harry made public appearances from a young age, attending his very first Trooping the Colour to celebrate the Queen's birthday when he was exactly nine months old. It took Harry a few years to understand that he had to behave on the Buckingham Palace balcony, just as this sweet video below shows! Watch as Princess Diana tries to keep her cheeky little Prince in check.

