Watch Prince Harry dressed as an adorable elf get ready for his school play – video The Prince was three at the time

The Duke of Sussex was one of the cutest royal children around and we're sure his baby with wife Meghan will be just as adorable. As fans wait for the little Prince or Princess to make an appearance any day now, we're taking a look back to Harry's own childhood. In December 1987, at the age of three, Harry was getting ready to take part in his school Christmas play, where he made his debut as a cute elf. Watch the video below to see the sweet scenes!

