WATCH VIDEO: Kate Middleton curtsies to the Queen on her birthday What a lovely royal turn out!

The Queen is one lucky lady! On her 93rd birthday, many of her family members gathered in Windsor to mark her special day and attend the Easter Sunday church service. As well as dad-to-be Prince Harry, the monarch's grandson Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance, and Kate was seen curtsying to the Queen outside St George's Chapel. The Duchess looked like she was having a great time too, and was pictured linking arms with Zara Tindall, and joking with William as they walked to the church. Making up the party were Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, along with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, and Autumn and Peter Tindall made up the party. Take a watch below to see Kate curtsy (towards the end of the video), along with the rest of the royals arriving to the service.

Scroll down for video