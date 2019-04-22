Why Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall curtsied differently to the Queen - watch video Which royal was correct?

The Duchess of Cambridge and Zara Tindall were some of the attendees who joined the Queen at the Easter Sunday church service, which was held at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Upon her Majesty's arrival, both Kate and Zara were seen perfecting their royal curtsies as a sign of respect. However, one eagle-eyed royal fan noticed how Zara curtseyed with her right leg, while mum-of-three Kate used her left leg. This then led to fans questioning whether there was a correct way to do the act – and the simple answer is no, there is no right or wrong way to curtsy. Members of the royal family always curtsy to the Queen, however, it depends on the formality of the occasion and who defers to whom and in what form. Watch the video below to see Kate and Zara curtsy to the Queen, along with the rest of the royals who attended to the service.

