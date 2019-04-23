Watch a young Prince Harry perform his pageboy duties at family wedding – video Awww!

Fans can't wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to announce the birth of their newborn son or daughter any day now. But while we wait, we'll have to make do with some ultra-adorable videos of Prince Harry as a young royal himself. This particular footage was taken in September 1989 when Harry had just turned five. He acted as a pageboy at the wedding of Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, and his bride Victoria Lockwood. Harry performed his duties to perfection, helping to shower the newlyweds with flowers as they disembarked from their horse-drawn carriage. And just look at Harry's Victorian era-inspired outfit. Awww! Scroll down for video.

Watch video below.