Prince Harry playing a shepherd in his school nativity play is just the cutest – watch video Too cute!

As we patiently wait for the new royal baby to make an appearance, HELLO! are taking a look back to when Prince Harry was a little one himself. The dad-to-be, who is about to welcome his first child with wife Meghan, was one of the cutest royals around – particularly when he was playing dress up. Harry was given the role of a shepherd in his school nativity play in December 1988, when he was four years old. And with that adorable smile and endearing outfit, there's no wonder there were so many cameras on hand to capture the moment! Watch the video below.

Scroll down for video.