Royal baby countdown: Watch nine-year-old Prince Harry ride a tank – video So Adorable…

With the royal baby birth looming, it is only a matter of days until the Duke of Sussex will have his own child, so what better way to countdown the birth than looking at some heart-warming videos of the Prince himself as a young boy. This video was taken in July 1993, and it shows Harry at the barracks of Britain's Light Dragoons in Hanover, Germany with his mother Princess Diana. Young Harry looks excited on the top of the tank, flashing a smile as it begins to move. Perhaps it was this visit that sparked his interest and led him to serve in the army for ten years? Scroll down to watch the adorable clip. Scroll down for the video.

Watch video below.

Loading the player...

