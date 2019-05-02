WATCH: See a young Prince Harry being thrown from a horse whilst playing polo Ouch!

As we continue to patiently await the arrival of baby Sussex we can only wonder if the child, who will be the seventh in line to the throne, will be anything like their father, Prince Harry. In this video, captured when the Duke of Sussex was 18 years old, Harry is seen playing against France in the National School's Polo Tournament in Warwickshire. At the time, the Duke was captaining England at Polo in his first international match.

The shocking footage shows Harry clinging on to the horse that buckles beneath him, until he is thrown to the floor! Thankfully, the captain quickly recovers, standing up, smiling and clapping, perhaps it was Prince Charles' support on the side lines that kept the Duke in such high spirits after the nasty fall? Watch the video below.

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.