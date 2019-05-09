When will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle register baby Archie's birth? Little Archie was born on Monday 6 April

Following the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie Harrison on Monday, the world has been excitedly anticipating updates on their first child. On Wednesday, Archie's proud parents introduced him for the first time in St George's Hall, Windsor, and the next step will see them registering their little boy's birth. With Prince Harry in the Netherlands on Thursday, it isn't likely that they would do it without him, but it could happen any day from Friday onwards. The Cambridge family registered Princess Charlotte just three days after her birth and went on 5 May to do so. However, with Prince George, their first-born, it took them eleven days. George was born on 22 July, but they didn't register his birth until 2 August.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to register their baby's birth in the next few days

With Prince Louis, they took eight days. Just like with the Cambridge children, a registrar will come to Windsor. Royal fans are anticipating to find out where Archie was born as details so far have remained private. They are also interested to know what Meghan's occupation will be listed as. With Kate, it was Princess, but Meghan may choose something different.

Prince William and Kate talk about meeting new nephew Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan revealed their son's name on the day they introduced him to the world – and it has a lovely meaning behind it. The royal couple paid tribute to Harry by choosing Archie's middle name as Harrison, while Archie is a close acronym of Rachel – Meghan's real name. After the chosen moniker was revealed on the Sussex Royal's Instagram account, many followers were quick to pick up on the relevance of Archie. One wrote: "Meghan's real name is Rachel and Archie is a very close acronyms of her name – so he really is Rachel and Harry's son." Another added: "Such a cute name with a special meaning."

Archie was seen for the first time on Wednesday

Proud parents Harry and Meghan spoke of how their baby son had been a "dream" since his safe arrival in their photocall, which was held in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, where they held their wedding reception less than one year ago. During their appearance with their son, Meghan beamed with pride as she said: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Harry added: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

