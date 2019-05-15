Meghan Markle sends personal apology to friends after missing 20-year school reunion Meghan was a student at Immaculate Heart High School

The Duchess of Sussex has sent a touching letter to her old classmates at Immaculate Heart High School, apologising for not attending the reunion earlier this month. The all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles held a celebration for the class of 1999 on 5 May, just one day before Meghan gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry, a baby boy named Archie Harrison. According to DailyMailTV, the new mum sent an envelope marked "Kensington Palace" to the school.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their son on 6 May

"Everyone was disappointed that they did not get to catch up with Meghan given everything that has happened to her," revealed one former friend. "But the whole group was super excited about her giving birth to the first British-American prince, it was all anyone talked about." The friend added: "'They were so excited to get that letter from her. She is remembered as someone who is very thoughtful, and to get that kind of attention now that she is a Royal went down really well."

Shortly after Archie's arrival was confirmed, the school post a congratulatory message on their Facebook page, saying: "Immaculate Heart High School & Middle School congratulates IH alumna Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, on the birth of their son. The school community extends best wishes of happiness to the Royal Family on this joyous event!"

Meghan was a pupil at Immaculate Heart High School before she left in 1999. The Duchess then received a bachelor's degree in Theatre and International Studies from Northwestern University School of Communication. Alongside her degree, the actress completed an internship at the American embassy in Buenos Aires and studied for one term in Spain.

