Royal wedding: Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor, the latest royal bride? This is the third royal wedding at Windsor Castle in recent times...

Lady Gabriella Windsor is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and 52nd in line to the throne. Gabriella - also knows as Ella - is a former HELLO! magazine columnist. The royal family member will tie the knot to financier Thomas Kingston in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday – the very same venue where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May 2018, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married in October the same year.

Gabriella's wedding ceremony won't be televised, but will be attended by several members of the royal family, including the Queen. Princess Beatrice is also expected to attend the special day.

Lady Gabriella’s father, Prince Michael, is the Queen’s cousin, and he regularly represents the Royal family at public engagements. Her mother, Princess Michael, is an author, and likely the person Ella inherited her writing skills from. Her older brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, is married to actress Sophie Winkleman and the pair have two children Maud, 5, and Isabella, 3.

Lady Gabriella and her fiance Thomas Kingston

