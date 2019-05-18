VIDEO: Royal newlyweds Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston share kiss outside Windsor Castle Watch the tender moment in our video

Congratulations to the just-married royal couple, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston! The newlyweds shared a romantic kiss on the steps of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday following their private wedding ceremony with family and friends. Lady Gabriella looked stunning in her bespoke bridal gown by Luisa Beccaria as she stepped out of the chapel with her husband, surrounded by their young bridesmaids and pageboys. Just look as the happy couple stop on the steps to kiss in front of waiting photographers! It's wonderful to see such a happy moment captured on film.

Watch our video to see their special moment…

VIDEO: Watch newlyweds Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston share their first kiss

