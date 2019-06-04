Max George denies claims Meghan Markle messaged him before meeting Prince Harry "I don't know where that came from"

Singer Max George has denied claims that the Duchess of Sussex reached out to him following the breakdown of her marriage to first husband Trevor Engelson – just before she found love with Prince Harry. Meghan was rumoured to have messaged the former The Wanted singer on Twitter when she was "single and looking for a British man". But now Max has finally put the rumours to bed, denying that the pair were in touch.

Max and Meghan did not have contact

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday, Max was grilled by hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on their alleged interactions. "You've been texting Meghan?" Phillip asked, to which Max replied: "I don't know where that came from. I did read something over the weekend but I also read that she was looking for an Englishman. I don't know why they're doing this to her at the moment. There was nothing from my side," he added. Phillip quickly responded: "Was there from her side?" To which Max answered: "No, there wasn't."

Prince Harry and Meghan with baby Archie

Reports over the weekend claimed that Meghan had reached out to a number of celebrities in the UK after finding herself single again. She and Max were said to have exchanged a few messages but nothing ever materialised. Max reportedly forgot all about their conversations until she was unveiled as Prince Harry's girlfriend – but Max has vehemently denied these rumours.

Meanwhile, Meghan's former on-screen husband Patrick J Adams has announced that he is returning to Suits to reprise his role of Mike Ross for the ninth and final season of the legal drama. Confirming the happy news on Instagram on Monday, he told his fans: "Go time. Very excited to head back into the fray one last time. Thanks to the fans for keeping the flame alive and to Mr. Aaron Korsh for welcoming me back." Co-star Sarah Rafferty, who plays feisty Donna Paulsen, was quick to reply with: "Can't wait to see you and squeeze your face." Lead actor Gabriel Macht (who plays Harvey Specter) lovingly added: "Marvey!!"

