The hilarious moment between Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cornwall you might have missed

On Saturday's Trooping the Colour, Prince Louis well and truly stole the show as he made his balcony debut. The little boy enthusiastically waved to the crowds and the flypast as his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took turns to hold him. Louis had everyone amused, from his mum and dad to his grandfather Prince Charles. The young royal also shared a hilarious moment with the Duchess of Cornwall, as he nearly knocked her hat off her head from waving so hard, making her laugh in the process. Louis was also joined by his older siblings, Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, four, along with his aunt and uncle, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Louis enthusiastically waved - nearly knocking the Duchess of Cornwall's hat off!

For Louis' first balcony appearance, his doting parents dressed him in pair of blue shorts and white shirt with blue embroidery – the very outfit that has been worn by both Prince William and Prince Harry. William first wore the ensemble for a trip to Balmoral in 1984 with his dad, Prince Charles, and late mum, Princess Diana. Harry, meanwhile, wore the outfit to his second Trooping the Colour appearance in 1986, looking just as adorable as his nephew as he stood on Princess Anne's lap in order to take in the views.

Watch Prince Louis wave to the crowd

Louis was expected to make his debut at Trooping this year, judging by his age. The royal is almost 15 months old; Princess Charlotte was 13 months old when she attended her first Trooping in 2016. George, meanwhile, was nearly two years old when he made his debut. The future King was too young to attend back in June 2014 when he was just ten months old.

Louis was held by both his parents during his balcony debut

The royals were out in full force to celebrate the Queen's official birthday on Saturday. Kate rode in a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan was taking a break from her maternity leave with Archie to attend the special celebrations. Other royals in attendance included Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

