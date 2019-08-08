Prince William and Kate Middleton go head-to-head in regatta – video Watch the video below

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a chance to renew their sporting rivalry on Thursday as they took to the water in the Isle of Wight. William and Kate, who are both keen sailors, each skippered their own boat and competed against one another, as well as six other boats, all captained by celebrity ambassadors including Bear Grylls and Helen Glover. The regatta was held to raise awareness and funds for William and Kate's eight charities, with the Duke finishing in third place and Kate coming seventh. Prince George and Princess Charlotte also made a surprise appearance, cheering on their parents from a spectator boat. Watch the video below!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.