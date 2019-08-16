Meet the royal family's adorable next generation – video The Queen's youngest relatives revealed

The Queen is the proud matriarch to eight great-grandchildren, and while some of the youngest royals are in the spotlight more than others, here at HELLO! we're taking a look at all adorable eight. Peter and Autumn Phillips' firstborn, Savannah, is Her Majesty's eldest great-grandchild, who arrived in 2010 just before New Year's Eve. Her sister Isla followed two years later, followed by royal cousins Prince George in 2013 and Mia Tindall in 2014. Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Lena Tindall are the other youngest royals, but the most recent arrival is Archie Harrison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child who was born in May. Watch our video below to meet the royal kids!

Video: Meet the royal family's youngest members

