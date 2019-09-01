Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted taking George, Charlotte and Louis for a pub dinner The Cambridges are just like the rest of us!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are incredibly down-to-earth and are doing everything they can to ensure that their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have as normal upbringings as possible. Over the weekend, it was revealed that the family are regulars at a local pub, Old Boot Inn, in Kate's home village of Bucklebury in Berkshire, where they enjoy tucking into shepherd's pie. The pub's landlord Andre Claassen told The Mirror: "I think they like coming here because people leave them alone. No one bothers them or asks for selfies." He also said that William was "very friendly" and that the children enjoy playing outside with Kate.

"When George is here, he wears a camouflage outfit. You have to pretend like you can't see him. Charlotte's very cute," he said. "She plays in the garden with my partner Rebecca's daughter. One time we had a coach full of Dutch tourists out there with them and no one even knew who they were, because they always just look like an ordinary family." The pub isn't just popular with William and Kate, but Carole and Michael Middleton too. Last month, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews also stopped by for a drink.

The Cambridge family arrived back to Norfolk on Tuesday from Balmoral following a few days in Scotland at the Queen's summer residence. William and Kate were spotted at the airport with their children and nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, and timed their visit at the same time as Autumn and Peter Phillips, whose daughters Isla and Savannah get on well with George and Charlotte. Earlier in the summer, the family enjoyed spending time in Mustique, where they celebrated George's sixth birthday out there.

Next week marks a special milestone for the Cambridges as Charlotte will be joining George at primary school. Kensington Palace announced that the four-year-old will be joined on her first day at Thomas's Battersea by her parents and older brother, and it is expected that a picture will be released, just as it was on George's first day in 2017. Kate has previously revealed that Charlotte is looking forward to starting primary school, and the little girl will no doubt settle in quickly with both her brother and cousin Maud Windsor already there.

