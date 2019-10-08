Watch Meghan Markle's reaction as she tries out 'crown' filter on Instagram! The fun footage was captured during Meghan and Harry's tour of South Africa

Meghan Markle won over the people of South Africa during her recent tour of the country with Prince Harry and son Archie. So much so, that one fan found a way to capture the Duchess of Sussex wearing her very own 'crown'! Footage recently shared online shows Meghan being shown an Instagram filter which provides her with her very own headdress. And the 38-year-old couldn't have been more delighted; the video shows the Duchess laughing as she sees her image on screen, joking with members of the public before continuing on with her walkabout.

Harry, Meghan and little Archie returned from South Africa on 2 October. It has been revealed that the royal couple went out of their way to make sure their five-month-old son felt at home during their stay in South Africa, with royal reporter Omid Scobie telling The HeirPod podcast, "Meghan and Harry brought all his home comforts with him, I hear there were a lot of toys there that they'd brought with him. Just all the things that make him feel like he hasn't gone anywhere, because you want to keep him comfortable the whole time. That's why Meghan stayed with him in South Africa rather than join Harry on his travels," he explained.

Meghan and Harry stepped back into the spotlight this week when they joined forces with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to launch a short film titled 'Every Mind Matters'. The feature, which has been set up in partnership with the NHS, aims to help people look after their mental health, improve their mental wellbeing and also support others. It includes a cast of well-known faces whose lives have been affected by poor mental health, including Glenn Close, Davina McCall, Katie Piper, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Will Young.

"Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us," Prince William can be heard saying in the clip, with Prince Harry adding: "We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping. We think there's nothing that can be done, nothing we can do about it."

"But now, there's a new way to help turn things around," remarks Meghan. "Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health." Kate concludes: "It will get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and make you feel more in control."