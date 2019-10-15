WATCH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the WellChild Awards live The Sussexes attended the WellChild Awards on Tuesday evening

On Tuesday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint appearance since their royal tour of southern Africa, and all eyes were on them as they arrived at the annual WellChild Awards in central London. The emotional event marked the bravery of seriously ill children and their families, and before the awards ceremony Harry and Meghan - who looked stunning in her green Parosh dress - got to meet some of the courageous young winners. Held at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, many famous faces also attended the event, including Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Gaby Logan, who hosted the evening. HELLO! is live-streaming the action as it happens and you can watch the evening at home too via the video link below.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.