The Queen invited Annie Leibovitz to take birthday portraits after TV documentary misunderstanding

The Queen invited photographer Annie Leibovitz to take a series of royal portraits to make amends for the artist being wrongly accused of upsetting the monarch during a previous photoshoot, her dresser Angela Kelly has revealed. The BBC was forced to apologise to the monarch after admitting it had "misrepresented" her in a trailer for a documentary, by suggesting she had stormed out of a photoshoot with the American photographer in 2007.

Angela, who has worked with Her Majesty for the past 25 years, writes in her new book The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe: "On the day, Her Majesty was scheduled to meet only Annie's daughter and was expecting just a handful of people to be present. When the Queen arrived she was met by nearly fifteen people in the room, standing in a straight line, and many members of the press.

"A misunderstanding meant that footage was captured and broadcast showing the Queen apparently ‘storming’ out of the photoshoot. This was not an accurate account of what happened. Her Majesty was not ‘storming’ anywhere: she was making her way to the shoot as planned, and hadn't time to meet so many people. I have always felt so bad for Annie about how this was later reported, as she really didn't deserve to be misrepresented in that way."

Angela says that after a discussion with the Queen about how they could make amends, they invited Annie back to Windsor Castle to take the official portraits for Her Majesty's 90th birthday in 2016.

Three photographs were released to mark her milestone age – one of the Queen surrounded by her two grandchildren Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount and five of her great-grandchildren Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on her lap. Annie also captured the monarch walking in the grounds of the castle, surrounded by her beloved corgis and a third image of her with her daughter Princess Anne, taken in the White Drawing Room.

