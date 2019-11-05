Watch video: Prince George's cutest moments Our favourite moments in the jam-packed life of Prince George

The firstborn child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been capturing hearts and headlines from the moment he was introduced to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing. A cheeky, active little boy, he is also a loving big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Click on the video below to see our favourite moments in the life of Prince George

Video: watch Prince George's cutest moments

Although he is third-in-line to the throne, according to his parents Prince George doesn't yet know the full extent of his destiny. Speaking to the BBC in 2016, Prince William said: "There'll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in, in the world. But right now it's just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can as a father."

Currently studying at Thomas' Battersea alongside sister Charlotte, the young Prince has as normal a life as possible and is often spotted on playdates with his cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips and Mia and Lena Tindall. While youngest cousin Archie Harrison will also no doubt be soon lining himself up for boisterous fun with the young royal tribe.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.