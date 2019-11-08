Do these royal men look better with or without a beard? Watch video Who looks better with or without facial hair?

It's not just Movember that inspires royal men to grow their facial hair - many kings and princes sport theirs year round. From King Felipe of Spain, who previously would grow a summer holiday beard but has now adopted his salt-and-pepper beard all year round, to Prince Harry, who has been sporting a beard for many years now.

Click on the video below to see who looks better with or without facial hair

Video: see the prince and kings with beards

We also check out the royal men who rarely grow their facial hair - from Prince Charles, who had a brief stint in the 70s as a bearded man to his son Prince William who also sported a beard back in 2008. Which look suits them better? Let us know!

