It's been said many times before, but Princess Charlotte has yet again been compared to Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer! After the model posted a throwback photo on Instagram of herself as a little girl to mark her 29th birthday on Saturday, comments soon came in from royal fans who were quick to compare her to her young royal relative. One wrote: "Kitty is Charlotte!" while another added: "I thought it was Princess Charlotte." A third commented: "She resembles Princess Charlotte." In the photo, Kitty was dressed in a pink satin dress as she sat at a table of Barbie-themed plates filled with party food. She wrote in the caption: "29. Thank you for such beautiful and kind birthday messages today. I couldn’t have asked for a better day surrounded by the people I love. Thank you to everybody who made it the most special birthday I can remember (although this Barbie party looked pretty cool too!)"

Princess Charlotte resembles Lady Kitty Spencer as a little girl

Kitty has made a name for herself in the fashion world and is a regular on the catwalk during fashion week. The 29-year-old works for brands including Estee Lauder and Dolce & Gabbana, and is good friends with famous faces including socialite Viscountess Emma Weymouth. Kitty was spotted in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing when Emma was competing in the competition with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, and as a result has become friends with Aljaz too. The Strictly star was one of the many people to wish Kitty many happy returns on her big day, writing: "Happy birthday!" accompanied by a love heart. Emma added: "Love you!"

Charlotte was last seen out on Christmas Day

While the Spencer gene is incredibly strong, Charlotte has also been compared to her great-grandmother, the Queen, on many occasions, while her brothers Prince George, six, and Prince Louis, one, look more like their mum the Duchess of Cambridge's side of the family. George has been likened to his grandfather, Michael Middleton, while there is no mistaking just how much Louis looks like his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.

While William and Kate are keen for their children to have as normal childhoods as possible while they are young – and as a result prefer for them to keep out of the public eye – royal fans have been enjoying seeing more and more of the trio over the past year. All three Cambridge children were pictured attending the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace earlier in December, while George and Charlotte made their Sandringham walkabout debut on Christmas Day, where they charmed members of the public in the process.

