The Duchess of Cambridge stopped and chatted to members of the public on Christmas Day, as she took Princess Charlotte around with her for her very first walkabout. As ever, the royal looked stylish dressed in a chic fur-trimmed Catherine Walker coat to attend the Morning Service at Sandringham Church, but admitted during a conversation with Karen Anvil and her daughter Rachel that she regretted her choice of clothes because she was feeling hot. Karen told the Metro: "Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot. She said: 'I really shouldn't have worn this.'"

Kate Middleton admitted she wished she had worn something less warm on Christmas Day

Karen - who famously took the 'fab four' photo of the Cambridges and Sussexes walking together to church in 2017 – also gave Charlotte a doll, which the young royal was pictured accepting from her. As well as a doll, the little girl was also given a pink inflatable flamingo from a wheelchair-bound royal fan, and sweetly went over to hug her to say thank you. Kate and Charlotte were joined by Prince William and Prince George, while Prince Louis, one, stayed at home nearby. Other members of the royal family out on Christmas Day included the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas Day walkabout debut

It sounded like the Cambridges had a wonderful Christmas with the rest of the royals. While it is a private affair, Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, has previously given an insight into the family's traditions at Sandringham. During a conversation on House of Rugby in 2018, the former rugby star was asked whether Christmas is good at the castle, to which he replied: "Yeah it is good. So Christmas Day is a little more quiet because it's actually a cold buffet because they give everyone the day off, and their big day is Christmas Eve." Mike also explained that the family all sit around to watch the Queen's speech together "with a little glass of something." Last year, the Downton Abbey Christmas special was a popular choice with many other family members when it came to television choices. "I don’t watch it, but there's a lot of people who do," he said.

The Cambridge family also went for a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family just before Christmas, and Mike recently opened up about it on his House of Rugby podcast. The dad-of-two said: "The family lunch - there must be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables and the kiddies have their own little one in a different room. I was on Prince Charles’ table. It was lovely, really good." Mike was also asked if the royals take part in Secret Santa, to which he replied: "Not on that day – no."

