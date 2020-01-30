After nine years of marriage, Prince William and Duchess Kate still enjoy a bit of healthy competition when it comes to sport! The royal couple have been known to display their competitive streaks during public engagements, from their dragon boat race back in 2011 to running against each other at a London Marathon training session in 2017. But there is one field in which Prince William can never get the upper hand - tennis. It’s no secret that Kate is a talented tennis player, having honed her skills on the court at the prestigious Hurlingham Club in London. And now former number one Rod Laver has let slip just how competitive Kate is when it comes to playing her husband.

Kate and William both have a competitive streak

Speaking to the to Daily Mail's Sebastian Shakespeare, the Australian shared: "I'd met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit. They play tennis against each other. William told me he couldn't beat her."

Prince William might also find he has met his match with little Prince George. The six-year-old has had private lessons from Roger Federer at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury. Roger is a long-time friend of the Middleton family; he and his wife Mirka attended Pippa's wedding to James Matthews in 2017. Last summer during a visit to Wimbledon, Kate revealed George was a huge tennis fan and had been practising his swing with the sportstar. Asked about George's progress, Roger told reporters Prince George showed promise, adding: "At that stage it's all about just touch the ball. It's already good. Same with my boys."

Duchess Kate plays tennis with children

Upon being informed that he was George's favourite tennis player, Roger said with a smile: "I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him. So maybe I'm the only player he's ever met, then you have a little head start in who is your favourite player." He added: "Look, he's a cute boy. I love to see that they're into tennis or into sports. Definitely. You know, his mum has always enjoyed tennis. That's it. I hope that he'll still say the same in a few years' time."

