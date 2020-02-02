Watch live as Kate Middleton arrives at the BAFTA Awards with Prince William The Duchess of Cambridge looked amazing

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the BAFTA Awards 2020 at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Prince William, 37, and wife Kate, 38, walked the red carpet along with A-listers such as Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The Duchess looked absolutely stunning in a floor-length white and gold dress by Alexander McQueen while the Duke donned a tux.

This year marked William's tenth year as President of BAFTA and this was the fourth time he has attended with his wife. Kate made her debut at the bash in 2017 when she wore a bardot-style floral dress by Alexander McQueen. The Duchess also attended in 2018 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis and again in 2019.

Watch the video to see William and Kate make their glamorous arrival at the BAFTA Awards 2020.

