5 ways the royal family will stay in touch during self-isolation The royals have been following government advice on the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all manner of things, from the way we work to the way we communicate with one another. The royal family are also adapting at this difficult time and a number of public engagements have already been postponed as a precaution. They too, are likely to be finding ways to keep in touch with each other, their friends and their charities, as people adhere to social distancing and self-isolation measures.

At HELLO! we take a look at how the royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are keeping in contact during the COVID-19 crisis.

READ: Are you social distancing? 21 things you can do to keep yourself busy

Family WhatsApp group

Mike revealed there's a family WhatsApp group

Mike Tindall revealed that he, Zara and her royal cousins keep in touch over the messaging service. In an interview in 2018, he said: "Me, my brother and then a few of Zara's side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups. I wouldn’t say we're cutting edge, but it's just easier for some reason on WhatsApp. I'm in about 25,000 groups."

He continued: "You might do it for a get-together and just stay on the group, and occasionally people will post. You're scared to leave because you don’t want to be seen to be rude!"

FaceTime

Former actress Meghan Markle lived in Toronto while filming Suits and travelled regularly for work, before she moved to London to be with Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex is known to keep in touch with friends and family using FaceTime. One of her best friends, Janina Gavankar, recently told Entertainment Tonight: "Listen, our entire friendship has been apart, you know. We met 16 years ago, and we've just been apart since, so our friendship lives on FaceTime, no matter where we are."

MORE: How Prince William and Kate Middleton will home-school Prince George and Princess Charlotte during coronavirus

Video conferencing

The @WeAreInvictus patron, the #DukeofSussex, has released a video message to the #InvictusGames competitors recognising their disappointment at the news, but that it's the best outcome for their safety and recovery. #CoronavirusUpdate #IG2020 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SLbT7QOl7D — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 19, 2020

The Earl of Wessex is among the royals who have adapted their way of working to carry out their royal duties. Prince Harry sent a video message to the Invictus Games competitors, while Prince Edward participated in a video conference in relation to the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation last week, according to the court circular, but apps like Google Hangouts and Zoom may also come in handy to keep in touch with family and friends. We also love the idea of the royals using House Party for virtual socialising or to set up their own quiz night!

Letters

Kate regularly writes letters to fans and charities

While modern technology means we can all communicate in real time, we'd love it if handwritten letters came back into fashion. The royals often respond to correspondence from the public in the event of a special occasion, such as a birthday, wedding or royal baby. They also write thank you notes to charities, patronages and organisations. The Duchess of Cambridge sent a letter to fashion designer Khadijah Shah, the creative director behind Elan, after she created Kate an outfit for her Pakistan tour in October. Since Prince George and Princess Charlotte are being home-schooled at this time, perhaps their mum will also encourage them to have pen pals.

MORE: 7 of the best free apps for your fitness and mental health during self-isolation

Social media

The Queen sent her first tweet in 2014

The royal households each have their own public Instagram and Twitter accounts and just like us, they regularly 'like' one another's photos or tag each other in captions. On Mother's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared four photos of them with their children, one of Prince William with his mother Princess Diana, another of Kate as a baby with her mother, Carole Middleton, and a picture of a card Prince George made. They acknowledged the impact of coronavirus on families by saying: "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time."

Princess Eugenie also shared a new photo with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and husband Jack Brooksbank, adding the caption: "I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe. Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.