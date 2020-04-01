Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new staff members as they step back from royal life The Sussexes officially left the royal family on 31 March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to leave the royal family in January 2020 and 31 March marked their official departure date. Buckingham Palace announced a number of changes for Prince Harry and Meghan's future ahead of them stepping back, including that they will no longer have a royal household.

While the couple's former head of communications, Sara Latham, has been snapped up by the Queen's private office, there were other redundancies from their office. Harry and Meghan bid farewell to their former staff as they hosted a leaving lunch at The Goring hotel, during the week where they carried out their final royal engagements.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed their new arrangements and team members on Monday, as Harry and Meghan carve out their future roles in North America.

HELLO! takes a look at the new team behind Harry and Meghan.

Chief of Staff

Catherine St-Laurent previously worked for Bill and Melinda Gates, pictured above

A spokesperson confirmed that Catherine St-Laurent has started her post as Chief of Staff to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the beginning of April. She will also serve as Executive Director of their new non-profit organisation. Ms St-Laurent was previously a top staffer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and later became director of communications and then director of brand and special initiatives for Pivotal Ventures – a company set up by Melinda Gates. The organisation supported partners advancing progress for women and families in the US – an issue which ties in with Meghan's values for female empowerment and equality.

Media Relations

Keleigh Thomas Morgan

While Harry and Meghan will no longer have a team based at Buckingham Palace, they have kept on James Holt to head up communications in the UK. As the couple have now reportedly settled in Los Angeles, Hollywood PR agency, Sunshine Sachs will now handle their publicity going forward, as they begin to build their new team.

The US firm were originally initially engaged to do communications support for the Sussex Royal Foundation, but this process will no longer continue. Instead Harry and Meghan will "spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation".

Sunshine Sachs was founded by Ken Sunshine in 1991 and clients in the past have reportedly included Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Timberlake. Keleigh Thomas Morgan is a partner at the firm, which represented Meghan when she starred in Suits.

