Video: The Queen's passions and pastimes

The young Elizabeth once declared that had she not been destined for the throne, she'd "like to be a lady living in the country with lots of horses and dogs." From ponies and puppies to Scrabble and stamps, we round up some of the Queen's greatest passions and pastimes in the video below.

She's well-accustomed to having her every move documented, but like her granddaughter-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen loves to turn the lens on others. Whether she is attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show or visiting historical landmarks like the Great Wall of China, Her Majesty can be counted on to have a camera ready to capture the moment.

The Queen is also an avid stamp collector! When she was a young child she would visit the secretarial offices at Buckingham Palace to add to her treasure trove and after her father's death in 1952, the monarch inherited her family's collection. Today, the stamps are mounted in albums that are colour-coded based on which royal acquired them. Stamp albums curated by the Queen are green.