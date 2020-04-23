Duchess of Cornwall encourages young people to take on this challenge during lockdown Camilla is residing with Prince Charles in Scotland

The Duchess of Cornwall has encouraged young people to get creative during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a letter shared by the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) on their website, Camilla is inspiring children to enter their annual writing competition.

The Duchess wrote from her Scottish residence, Birkhall, she shares with husband Prince Charles, saying: "As Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, I would like to encourage all aspiring young writers, who may be stuck at home during this difficult and challenging time, to put on your thinking caps, put pen to paper and enter The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020.

The Duchess with last year's essay writing competition winners

"Creative writing is a wonderful way to express your thoughts, ideas and opinions – and this competition can elevate those to a global platform. The theme for this year is 'Climate Action and the Commonwealth' – exploring the power of young people in calling for change and celebrating the environment around them.

"Entries will be accepted online until 30 June and I look forward to seeing some of you at the Buckingham Palace awards ceremony later in the year."

The Queen has been patron of the RCS since the start of her reign from 1952, while the Duchess of Cornwall's relationship with the organisation began in 2014 when she became patron of The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition. The contest dates back to 1883 and each year, aspiring young writers are asked to submit their pieces in response to a theme. Camilla was announced as the RCS's Vice-Patron at a reception marking its 150th year in October 2018.

Literacy is one of the Duchess' passions and she recently revealed her own reading recommendations, which included classics, such as Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, as well as a travel book, penned by her late brother, Mark Shand.

