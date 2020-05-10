The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg had a very special video meeting on Sunday as they met their fifth grandchild for the first time. The royal family shared sweet photos of the adoring grandparents looking at the new addition to their clan, as well as a photo of the newborn prince from their perspective. The picture caption read: "Time stood still at Berg Castle during a video call during which the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess had the immense joy of meeting their grandson Prince Charles for the first time. A digital meeting, certainly, but charged with emotion!"

The couple's son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and his wife, Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie, became first-time parents on Sunday morning. Soon after, the palace announced the happy news on Twitter. Their post said: "The Hereditary couple is delighted to announce the birth of their son this Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 5:13 a.m. at the Maternity Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. The baby will bear the first names of Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume. The child weighs 3.190 kg and is 50 cm tall."

The proud grandparents greeted their fifth grandson on Sunday. Photos copyright: CGD/S. Margue

On Sunday afternoon, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume made a video statement about his new arrival, which was posted to the royal family's official website. The new father said: "Today is a wonderful day for my wife and for myself and probably the most incredible day we will have because to be able to greet a child that comes into one's life is the most magical thing… this experience that we are living today, we are able to share also with our country people and with Luxembourg as a country."

He went on: "We are delighted to do so in a time that has been a bit more difficult especially for families who have been separated for a few months, which in the next weeks are going to be able to see each other again. A birth is a message of hope, it is a blessing. This is what we are so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg, but also over the borders with all the different countries."

