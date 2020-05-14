It's been a rollercoaster week for the Luxembourg royals. Following the arrival of a new baby and heir to the throne, the royal palace has now been forced to address a fake Twitter account set up in the name of Prince Jean, the younger brother of reigning Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg. An official statement has confirmed: "Grand Ducal Court has been contacted several times regarding the Twitter account @JeanNassau. It is a forgery. We urge the public not to give it any credit and not to engage with it... The Marshal of the Court has initiated the necessary actions and steps."

Prince Jean pictured with his wife, Diane

Prince Jean, 62, is the second son of Jean, Grand Duke of Luxembourg and Princess Joséphine-Charlotte of Belgium, and the twin brother of Princess Margaretha. He frequently goes by the name of Jean Nassau. In 1986, he made the decision to renounce his right of succession to the Luxembourg throne. Prince Jean has been married twice; he shares four children with his first wife Helene prior to their divorce in 2004, and in 2009 he married Diane de Guerre.

There was great celebration amongst the royal family this week, following the arrival of a new heir. Grand Duke Henri's eldest son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife Stephanie welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Prince Charles. Stephanie, who married Guillaume in October 2012, gave birth at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City on 10 May. Little Prince Charles – who is second-in-line to the Luxembourg throne - was introduced to his grandparents Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa via video call, due to social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife Stephanie with their baby son

Proud new father Guillaume, 38, made a video statement about his baby son on the day he was born, saying: "Today is a wonderful day for my wife and for myself and probably the most incredible day we will have because to be able to greet a child that comes into one's life is the most magical thing… this experience that we are living today, we are able to share also with our country people and with Luxembourg as a country."

Prince Charles was born on 10 May

He continued: "We are delighted to do so in a time that has been a bit more difficult especially for families who have been separated for a few months, which in the next weeks are going to be able to see each other again. A birth is a message of hope, it is a blessing. This is what we are so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg, but also over the borders with all the different countries."