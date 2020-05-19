The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother, James Middleton, has launched an exciting new venture inspired by his closest companions. The 33-year-old entrepreneur, who has a golden retriever and five black spaniels, has set up Ella & Co - a happiness and wellbeing company for dogs.

In the past, James has spoken about the positive impact his pet pooches have had on his mental health and he wants to return the favour with a new type of pet food. The businessman has come up with the concept of freeze-dried raw food, which has been developed alongside nutritionists and vets and consists of the healthiest natural ingredients for dogs. James explains that freeze-drying has the benefits of a raw diet but without the hassle of defrosting pet food.

On his new website, Ella.co, James writes: "It's nearly impossible to fully calculate our pets’ value. While we wouldn't think twice about the little things we do for ourselves – morning coffee, gym memberships, dinners out and spending money at the pub – we can forget about investing in our pets' long-term health and wellbeing.

"At Ella & Co, creating the most convenient, nutritionally-rich, ethical, and delicious freeze-dried raw dog food available in the UK is our first, small step towards a dog food revolution. I developed Ella & Co's freeze-dried raw food with nutritionists and industry experts to create a complete and balanced meal, specially designed for the benefit of our dogs. I'm thrilled to be starting a journey of exploration to help myself and other pet parents to do the best we can by our beloved friends."

James' spaniels Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and golden retriever Mabel, regularly feature on his Instagram account. He has even credited Ella with helping him find love after she bounded over to his now fiancée Alizee Thevenet at London's South Kensington Club in 2018. The couple announced their engagement last October and James recently revealed they've had to cancel their wedding – which was due to take place in May 2020 – because of the coronavirus pandemic. The pair have been isolating with James' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their stunning Bucklebury home. The lockdown even prompted James to shave off his beard, which he documented in a sweet video to surprise his bride-to-be.

