Princess Diana's sweetest mum moments with sons William and Harry – video The late royal would have been 59 this year

Princess Diana was the best mother to her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry, in the short time that she had with them. William was a teenager when his mother passed away, while Harry was only 12.

This Wednesday marks Diana's birthday; the People's Princess would have turned 59. In memory of Diana – who Harry says gave the biggest hugs and "smothered" them with love – we're taking a look at the royal mum's sweetest parenting moments…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana as a mum - those special moments caught on camera