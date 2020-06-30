Ainhoa Barcelona
We're taking a look at Princess Diana's sweetest mothering moments with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry – watch the cute video
Princess Diana was the best mother to her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry, in the short time that she had with them. William was a teenager when his mother passed away, while Harry was only 12.
This Wednesday marks Diana's birthday; the People's Princess would have turned 59. In memory of Diana – who Harry says gave the biggest hugs and "smothered" them with love – we're taking a look at the royal mum's sweetest parenting moments…
WATCH: Princess Diana as a mum - those special moments caught on camera